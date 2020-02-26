|
Mr. Joe Ray Parrish, age 85, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky having attained the age of 85 years, 10 months, and 11 days. He was born on Tuesday, April 4, 1934 to Robert and Bertha (Claywell) Parrish. He was the son of the late Robert and Bertha (Claywell) Parrish. He was a local farmer, a businessman, and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Dick) Parrish, and his siblings, Delmar “Pop” Parrish, Eugene Parrish, Truman Parrish, and Elvin “Bozo” Parrish. Mr. Joe Ray Parrish is survived by his children, Cindy (and David) Staton of Albany, Kentucky, Doug (and Angie) Parrish of Lexington, Kentucky, siblings, Thelma Capps of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jerley (and Jackie) Lee, Maxine Tate, Connie (and Steve) Stearns all of Albany, Kentucky, Ronnie (and Connie) Parrish of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Donnie (and Mark) Furmall of Georgetown, Indiana, Lonnie “Mote” (and Josie) Parrish, Helen (and Rural) Lowhorn all of Albany, Kentucky, grandchildren, Joseph Richard (and Kendra) Staton of Albany, Kentucky, Jordan (and Makenize) Staton of Hustonville, Kentucky, Alyssa Kellie Parrish of Woodland, California, Tessa Brooke Parrish, Lauren Ashleigh Parrish both of Lexington, Kentucky, great-grandchildren, Rylan Staton, Brooklynn Sophia Staton and Mason Dale Staton, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Joe Ray Parrish will be conducted Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at Campbell-New Funeral Home after 5:00 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 and again on Thursday beginning at 6:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow in the Albany Cemetery. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020