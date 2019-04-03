"Bob", age 89, beloved husband of Velma Barkley, died on April 1, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana. Bob was born on July 31, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Joe M. and Marjorie Mull Barkley. He was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force; was retired having worked as the Chief of Police for the Cynthiana Police Department for 20 years; a member of the Cynthiana Elks as well as a lifetime member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and also worked for Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home and Flower Box Florist. He was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Oakland Barkley and Edward Scott Barkley. The funeral service for Joe Robert "Bob" Barkley will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Dr. Larry Bishop officiating with interment following in Battle Grove Cemetery. The family request visitation on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). www.hintonturner.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary