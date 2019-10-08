|
Joe Waits, 86, husband of Ruby Beckley Waits, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home on Grow Mill Road in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on June 14, 1933 to the late Willie Curtis and Mary Ellen Thurman Waits. Joe was retired from IBM, an Army Veteran and member of Jessamine Christian Church. He is survived by his children, Timothy Joe (Jeanette) Waits, Teresa (Mark) Murphy and Jeanna Y. (Jack) Greene, five grandchildren, Andrew Murphy, Kelly Murphy, Melissa DiChiara, Aaron Waits and Hannah Hilvert, sisters, Geraldine Adams and Wava Mathews. He was preceded in death by five siblings. Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be Matt Hilvert, Michael DiChiara, Mark Murphy, Jack Greene, Andrew Murphy and Aaron Waits. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Joe and the Waits family. Donations are suggested to Jessamine Christian Church. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2019