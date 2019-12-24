|
Joe Warren Thompson, 84, of Lexington, formerly of Williamstown, KY, passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mae Pat Carlisle Thompson, one son: Jeffrey Denny Thompson (Chanin) of Idaho Falls, Idaho and one daughter: Andrea Thompson Reed (Mike) of Lexington, KY. Joe was a son of the late Harry and Thelma Denny Thompson of Grant County, KY. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years in Texas. He retired from IBM and owned a lawn service for 25 years before he became ill. He was a farmer; he loved working his cattle and enjoyed all kinds of animals. He loved all his clients and endeavored to do good work for them all. His memory will be cherished by his family and his only sister, Sharon E. Thompson. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary C. Thompson and Terry A. Thompson. Joe was an active member of the Clays Mill Baptist in Lexington - Pastor Jeff Fugate. Visitation will be Thursday December 26, 2019 at Stanley Funeral Homes (Williamstown location from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday December 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Fugate officiating. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery – North (KVC-N) in Williamstown with full military honors.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 24, 2019