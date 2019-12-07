|
AKER Joel Patrick , 28, beloved son of Charlie Aker and Rachelle Musgrave Aker, passed away on Nov 27, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. He was born in Lexington, KY, on March 13, 1991, and was a 2009 graduate of Lexington Catholic High School. Even as a little boy, Joel loved the outdoors, especially the ocean. He enjoyed boating, swimming and snorkeling. He was fond of music, books, sports and playing games. He was a "people-person" and loved being in the company of others. He was smart, athletic, fun-loving, and had a great sense of humor. He and his brother and sisters had great adventures together. In later years, his struggle with addiction saw the light fade in activities he once enjoyed and in relationships he cherished. Even before his life ended, Joel was mourned by those who loved him but could not help him. Despite descending into the darkness of addiction, Joel remains a child of God, claimed as Christ's own forever, per the baptismal covenant. His soul is now at peace, from darkness, into light. In addition to his parents, Joel is survived by a daughter, Evelyn Rose; siblings Ross, Victoria, and Meredith; grandparents Fred and Margie Aker of Wilmore, KY, and Ernie and Carole Musgrave of Henderson, KY; a newborn niece, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, Dec 8, 1-3 pm, at Brannon Gardens Clubhouse, 1000 Grey Oak Lane, Nicholasville, KY. Private burial in Henderson, KY. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to addiction recovery programs, as monetary support or volunteering time in the fight against the opioid crisis which touches us all.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 7, 2019