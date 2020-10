83, Husband of Alyce S. Relford died Wed Sep 23, 2020. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Nancy V. Relford, 5 brothers and 1 sister. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 47 years, 4 brothers, 4 sisters, sister-in-laws and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside services will be 12pm Sat Oct 3. 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store