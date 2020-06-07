John Young Allen 80, widower of Mary Grimes Allen, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Nicholasville Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on May 25, 1940 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Jobie and Flora Allen. John was retired from Trane Company where he worked as a welder, an avid deer hunter and loved his grandchildren with all his heart. Survivors include two daughters, Karen (Ragan) Cobb, and Ava (Don) Waldroop, four grandchildren, David, Deric, Danielle, and Rue, three great grandchildren, Drew, Isaac, and Carson. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Sally Allen, Edward Allen, Ray Allen, and Robert Allen. Graveside services will be 11:30 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Don Waldroop, Ragan Cobb, Deric Allen, David Holt and Rue Waldroop. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve John and the Allen Family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.