John Allen Moore

John Allen Moore Obituary
John Allen Moore, 57, husband of Linda Ann Moore, died April 8, 2020. He was born April 1, 1962 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Bernard & Dora Mae Burbank. John attended Battle Creek Public Schools and was a professional contractor who worked in construction. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Lindi Marie (Justin) Powell, Joseph Allen Moore, B.J. Moore, Nikita Nicole (Chad) Pinkston; two brothers, Terry Lee Moore & Douglas Eugene Moore; six grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bernard & Walter Moore.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 17, 2020
