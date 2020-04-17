|
John Allen Moore, 57, husband of Linda Ann Moore, died April 8, 2020. He was born April 1, 1962 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Bernard & Dora Mae Burbank. John attended Battle Creek Public Schools and was a professional contractor who worked in construction. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Lindi Marie (Justin) Powell, Joseph Allen Moore, B.J. Moore, Nikita Nicole (Chad) Pinkston; two brothers, Terry Lee Moore & Douglas Eugene Moore; six grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bernard & Walter Moore.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 17, 2020