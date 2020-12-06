1/1
John Allen Neal Jr.
1953 - 2020
John Allen Neal, Jr.
October 30, 1953 - December 1, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Neal, John Allen, Jr., 67, left this world to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Allen was a Master Plumber and co-owner of Neal Brothers Plumbing for 30+ years. He was preceded in death by his father, John Allen Neal, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Doris J. Scholl; his one true love, Judy Hunt Neal; his sisters, Davey, Andrea and Laison Neal; his brother and partner, Joseph D. Neal; and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be incredibly missed. Due to COVID-19 a family service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Road, and can be viewed on FB at Kerr Brothers Live Streams at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Diabetes Association in Allen's memory.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
