66, husband of Candi Rasmussen, died Friday September 27, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center Brannon Crossing with burial at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 5-8p.m. at Clark Legacy Center Brannon Crossing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association or to the Madison County Humane Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019