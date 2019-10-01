Home

Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Burial
Following Services
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
John Andrew Rasmussen


1952 - 2019
John Andrew Rasmussen Obituary
66, husband of Candi Rasmussen, died Friday September 27, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center Brannon Crossing with burial at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 5-8p.m. at Clark Legacy Center Brannon Crossing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association or to the Madison County Humane Society. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019
