Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Nurse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Nurse Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Nurse Jr. Obituary
NURSE John B. Jr., 86, passed away Wed. Nov. 13, 2019. He was an Elder serving at Cadentown Baptist Church (Lexington, KY) and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors: children, Dalanda Montgomery (James), James A. Nurse, Anthony Towns, Karen Towns McCants; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, 10AM followed by service at 11:00AM at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 4909 E. Indian Trail. Interment: Resthaven Memorial Park. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -