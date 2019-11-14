|
NURSE John B. Jr., 86, passed away Wed. Nov. 13, 2019. He was an Elder serving at Cadentown Baptist Church (Lexington, KY) and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors: children, Dalanda Montgomery (James), James A. Nurse, Anthony Towns, Karen Towns McCants; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, 10AM followed by service at 11:00AM at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 4909 E. Indian Trail. Interment: Resthaven Memorial Park. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 14, 2019