John Bankhead Banks, Jr., of Lexington, beloved husband of Celia Carter Banks, died on October 22, 2019. John was retired after a long career in banking and investments. A native of Charleston, W.Va., he was born August 16, 1940, a son of the late Dr. John Bankhead Banks, Sr., and Mary Catherine Smith Banks. He attended Woodberry Forest School in Orange, Va., and was graduated in 1959. He received his B.A. degree from the University of Virginia (Charlottesville) in 1965, where he was an active member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He earned his law degree from West Virginia University (Morgantown) in 1968. John was a member of the U.S. Marine Reserves and trained at Parris Island, S.C., in 1964. He began his banking and investment career in New York City at Marine Midland Bank. In 1981, he and his family moved to Lexington, where he worked for Terry Enterprises, Dupree & Company, Inc. and The Vine Street Trust Co. John ultimately worked with First Kentucky Securities in Frankfort, Ky., for 25 years until he retired in 2016. He was a member of Apostles Anglican Church, where he had served as a vestry member and chairman of the Finance Committee. He was also a charter member of the Sunshine Rotary Club, in which he was active from 1996 to 2014. He served as president from 2007 to 2008. His most memorable Rotary moments were on annual fishing trips to Frankfort, where he introduced fishing and campfire cooking to Arlington Elementary School children. He enjoyed travel, entertaining, and cooking with his family and friends. His friends fondly remember his shrimp-and-grits recipe that he prepared for members of Apostles Anglican Church during a mission trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 1997. His waffles also were a popular addition to special breakfast events at the church. John was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children: Caroline Roller Robinson Banks; his sister: Roxalana Bankhead Banks Jesser; and his brother-in-law: Fredrick Alexander Jesser, III. In addition to his wife Celia, he is survived by two daughters and one son: Genevieve Pearson Mattingly Banks, of Lexington, Catherine Dana Banks, of Louisville, and John Bankhead Banks, III, of Lexington. He is also survived by two sons-in-law, Travis Dale Wiggers, of Lexington, and Kelby Kidd Price, of Louisville. He is also survived by a sister: Mary Catherine Macquillan, of Gainesville, Fla.; and a brother: Christopher Noyes Banks, of Ashland, Va.; and by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call for visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 25th at Milward – Man O’War, located at 1509 Trent Blvd, Lexington, KY. Memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, October 26th at 11 a.m. at Apostles Anglican Church located at 200 Colony Blvd., Lexington, KY. Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to The Breckenridge, 2109 Cornerstone Drive, Lexington, KY 40509, or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504. To share a remembrance of John or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 23, 2019