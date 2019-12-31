|
MATTINGLY John Basil Jr., 38, died on Dec. 20, 2019. Basil began his life in Lexington KY attending Christ the King school, enjoyed his summers fishing in Ontario at the cottage, moved to France where he became fluent in French, chased lizards, played soccer and joined the scouts. For the past 23 years he lived in Florida. He was funny and smart. He loved his family deeply. May he rest in peace. Basil's family includes Father J Basil Mattingly and Mother Judith Tardieu de Maleissye Melun (Andrews), his brothers and sister Antoine, Adrien and Clotilde, his step brothers and sister Parker, Banks and Elexene, his Grandparents Kitty Parker Richardson Mattingly and Colonel Fish (Katherine and James W Mattingly) Bonne Maman and Bon Papa (Cte & Ctesse Henri Tardieu de Maleissye Melun) Mel and Pops (Gloria and Mel Andrews in Ohio), his step father Pierre Tardieu de Maleissye Melun, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many friends and family worldwide. Visitation, Fri., Jan. 3rd, 2019, Milward-Broadway, Lexington, KY 40507 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 12:00 pm. A private interment will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of John Basil Mattingly, Jr. may be made to NAMILex.org www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 31, 2019