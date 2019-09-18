|
|
DUPUY John Booker III, passed away peacefully at his home in Goshen, KY on Thursday, September 12th. He was born in 1946 in Pikeville, KY to Mary Florence and John Booker DuPuy Jr., both of whom preceded him in death. After graduating from Pikeville High School, John earned his degree in Music Education from Morehead State (now Morehead University) in 1968, where he was a proud member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity. Then he began his career as a music educator as the band director of the Campbell County High School "Band of Pride" in Alexandria, KY (1968 to 1973). There he found his passion for teaching, for music and especially for supporting and encouraging his students. The music program at Campbell County High School flourished under his direction, and the band competed at a higher level, winning numerous prestigious awards, including First Place at an international marching competition in Winnipeg, Canada. John and many of his students stayed in touch for the duration of his life. In 1973 John left his music career to join his family's beverage bottling business in Eastern Kentucky. East Kentucky Beverage included a plant in Pikeville and distribution centers in Paintsville and Hazard. EKB was the number one per capita Pepsi bottler in the US for sixteen consecutive years. During his years as General Manager and the President, John was active in Kiwanis and served as their president at one time. John was also instrumental in pushing for flood control protection for the area, forming a team who testified before the legislature in Washington D.C. in 1977. When EKB was sold in 1990, John moved to Lexington, KY and purchased his favorite fine dining restaurant, "The Coach House" which earned several AAA Four Diamond Awards. After his years with "The Coach House", John enjoyed traveling, boating, and winters in Florida. John resided in the Louisville, KY area from 2014 until his passing, and remained a staunch UK Wildcat fan until the end. John Booker DuPuy III is survived by his wife, Marsha Goshorn DuPuy of Goshen, KY; his son, John Booker DuPuy IV (wife Shannon) of Richmond, KY; grandchildren Summer DuPuy of Lexington, KY; and Stellen DuPuy of Richmond, KY; sister Mary Ann DuPuy Turner (husband Dr. Carlton E.); and nieces Anne Marie Turner of Alexandria, VA and Elizabeth (Libby) Hoffman of Florida. Visitation will be at the Kerr Brothers Funeral Home; 463 East Main Street; Lexington, KY 40507; Phone 859.252.6767 from 11 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, September 21st.. Funeral service to follow at 2 PM at the funeral home, and the burial will take place immediately thereafter at The Lexington Cemetery; 833 West Main Street; Lexington, KY 40508. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in John's name to the University of Kentucky Transplant Patient Family Fund, P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019