Mr. John Doug Byers, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence in Albany, Kentucky, having attained the age of 87 years, 8 months, and 18 days. He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky on Friday, May 20, 1932 the son of the late Jim and Bertie (Livingston) Byers Smith. He was of the Presbyterian faith, a farmer and construction worker, working for Gaddie Shamrock, a mason, and an Army veteran serving in the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-dad, Granville Luther Smith, former wife Juanita (Braswell) Byers, and close friend Judy Lee. He is survived by, his children, Janice (and Roger) Roberts of Louisville, Kentucky, Ronnie Byers of Albany, Kentucky, special daughter, Nicole Lee of Byrdstown, Tennessee, brother, Eugene (and Joy) Byers of Dayton, Ohio, grandchildren, Rana Roberts Webb, Jonathan Roberts, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many other friends and relatives. The funeral service with military honors will be conducted on Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Randy Tompkins officiating, burial will be in the Campground Cemetery in Hilham, Tennessee. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday February 9, 2020, and again after 6:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Monday. A Masonic service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Sunday in the Funeral Home Chapel. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 11, 2020