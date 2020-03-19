Home

Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Inc.
400 Fraley Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
(606) 784-6491
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Inc.
400 Fraley Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Inc.
400 Fraley Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Dawson Cemetery
Morehead, OH
John "Butch" Christian Obituary
Graveside service 1 pm Fri at Dawson Cemetery. www.northcuttandson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 19, 2020
