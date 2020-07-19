MAU John Christian, loving husband and father, died of natural causes in Ann Arbor, MI on July 15th. John was born July 30, 1929 in Detroit to Fred and Josephine (Lutz) Mau. He grew up on a farm near St. Clair and attended the Univ. of Michigan where he met his wife of 65 years Norma Jean Diamond. Together they created 4 children and lived a storied life. He got his Masters in Electrical Engineering after spending 2 years in the Marine Corps. He worked 32 years for General Telephone, moving his family from MI, to IL, FL, and KY, where he retired in 1987. John and Norma lived North of Nicholasville from 1981 to 2012 and were very active in Faith Lutheran Church. John is survived by his wife, four children, one sister and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his older brother. Complete obituary at niefuneralhomes.com
