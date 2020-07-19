1/1
John Christian Mau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAU John Christian, loving husband and father, died of natural causes in Ann Arbor, MI on July 15th. John was born July 30, 1929 in Detroit to Fred and Josephine (Lutz) Mau. He grew up on a farm near St. Clair and attended the Univ. of Michigan where he met his wife of 65 years Norma Jean Diamond. Together they created 4 children and lived a storied life. He got his Masters in Electrical Engineering after spending 2 years in the Marine Corps. He worked 32 years for General Telephone, moving his family from MI, to IL, FL, and KY, where he retired in 1987. John and Norma lived North of Nicholasville from 1981 to 2012 and were very active in Faith Lutheran Church. John is survived by his wife, four children, one sister and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his older brother. Complete obituary at niefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved