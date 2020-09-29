1/
John Dale McCoy
age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny McCoy Jr., and his mother, Lois Dale McCoy. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tara L. McCoy; his three children, Sean Micallef, Heather Yaste, and Stephanie Blinn (Christopher); his three grandchildren, Mikah Micallef, Brayden Blinn, and Carly Blinn; his two siblings, Kelly McCoy Johns (Jerry) and Christopher McCoy (Aasiya); his two brother-in-laws, Paul Denelsbeck Jr. (June) and Randy Denelsbeck (Karen); and his nieces and nephews, Melissa Anderson (Jared), Courtney Denelsbeck, Kaitlyn Denelsbeck, Dallas Johns, Armaan McCoy, and Zain McCoy. John graduated from Bryan Station Senior High School in 1982 and worked for over 25 years at Toyota (TMMK) in Georgetown, KY. John, also known by some as “Moon”, was passionate about restoring and working on his classic cars. In particular, his 1969 Camaro, a lifelong project that gave him great pleasure over the years. It was the first car that John had purchased with his own savings at age 15. John and Tara enjoyed going to car shows together, including two trips on the Hot Rod Power Tour. John also enjoyed traveling and recently celebrated his 25th anniversary to Tara in Hawaii. John will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation and memorial services will be held at Kerr Brothers on 3421 Harrodsburg Rd. in Lexington, KY. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 30, from 3-5pm and 6-8pm. The memorial service will be on Friday, October 2, at 11am, officiated by Dr. Jerry Johns. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lexington Humane Society.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
OCT
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
