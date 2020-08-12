The life of John David Pentecost was like a made for TV movie with several supporting “characters” complete with a dramatic ending. His personality was larger than life itself - with an infectious laugh, we would love to hear just one more time. He was born June 27, 1976, in Madisonville, KY and was raised by his grandparents, Johnnie & Melba Evitts and his mother, and step-father, Sherry & Jim "Jimbo" Beasley. John resided with Johnnie and Melba Evitts and his “bruncle” Billy Evitts in Greenville, KY during the school year and spent summers with mom Sherry, step-dad “Jimbo,” and his brothers Tyler and Corey Beasley in Englewood, FL. John is survived on his father’s side by his sister Mandy Pentecost Justice and his aunt Valerie Pentecost Gilmore. His time spent in Greenville and Englewood developed his love for the outdoors, which included hunting, fishing, boating, scuba diving, flying his plane, riding his bike, and cheering on his UK Wildcats! He graduated with honors from the University of Kentucky with a B.S. in Forestry in 2000 after gaining an associate’s degree from Madisonville Community and Technical College. He gained the nickname, "The Reverend" by his forestry classmates, and would often go into a loud chant, "Let me tell ya about........", in his best booming reverend voice about whatever the topic at hand might be, making everyone laugh. John’s happy place was always in the woods or out in the country, enjoying nature. He would consider his biggest accomplishment raising his daughter Grace Pentecost, 20, and his son John Weston Pentecost, 15. When Grace was born it was obvious that the genes run strong in the family. John was a clone of his mom Sherry, and Grace looks just like Sherry and John as a young child. When John was younger looking through photos, he asked Sherry why she put him in a dress and took pictures. Sherry laughed and told him it was her baby picture, not his! John's time spent with Grace and Weston in their country home in Georgetown were some of his best memories, except for his innate ability to hit deer with his truck. John’s version of the multiple deer encounters always started with the deer ran into him, not the truck hit the deer. He did everything in his life in a big way and his way. When Grace was four, she wanted a swing set, and John built his daughter the best swing set in the neighborhood. When John, Johnnie, and Billy were finished building the structure, it was three stories high, almost as tall as the house, and most certainly breaking some Lexington code violation. John and Weston moved back out into the country a few months ago, this time in Richmond. This led several of us to wonder how he would have time to drive through “Chic-fil-et” every morning before Weston’s school drop off in Lexington as he had done last year. During John’s second marriage, he was step-father to Connor and Trey Armentrout, who shared his love for country living, boating, hunting, and fishing. He loved the boys as if they were his own to this day. John never met a stranger; you could spot him in a crowd just by listening. His loud voice with its thick southern accent always stood out among the masses, and he was always telling a story. The stories were usually composed of 75% truth, 25% embellishments. He was a salesman through and through appointing himself owner/supreme leader of Pentecost Mechanical Services, a successful mechanical contracting business he started several years ago. He accomplished more in 44 years than most people do in 80, as if he knew he was only going to be given 44. Running full speed ahead for 44 years is exhausting, may he finally rest in peace. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, August, 13, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a 11am graveside service on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Francis Cemetery on US 460W/Frankfort Pike. The service will be officiated by Father Linh Nguyen, and a few words will be spoken by Pastor Sammy Harris. The following will serve as pallbearers: Billy Evitts, Corey Beasley, Tyler Beasley, Sean Bagnall, Jamin Graham, Jameson Reynolds, Tim Osborne, and Torrance Clark. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
