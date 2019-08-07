|
67 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Dayton, OH on September 29, 1951 the son of Kenneth Paul and Glenna Roberts Griffin. He was a retired truck driver and car salesman for Cumberland Classic Collision and was of the Holiness Faith. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn Truett Griffin; a son, Douglas Paul Griffin of Somerset; two daughters, Crystal Griffin of Mt. Vernon and Jeanne Griffin Lawhorn of Somerset; a grandson, Cole Edward Lawhorn of Somerset; his mother, Glenna Powers of Somerset; and two sisters, Rebecca Matias of Somerset and Juanita Stallsworth and husband Bill of Independence. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Paul Griffin; two brothers, Robert Griffin and Derel Griffin; and a sister, Etta Griffin Brinson. Funeral services for Mr. Griffin will be conducted Thursday, August 8 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Randal Adams. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Thursday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Griffin’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 7, 2019