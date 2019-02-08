|
John Edward Adkins, 59, husband of Marcia Adkins, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Williamsburg, Kentucky. He was born on April 28, 1959 in Riverside California, son of Charles Edward Adkins and the late Jane Abbernathy Adkins. John was an armored truck driver for Garda. John was an avid sportsman who loved fishing, hunting and shooting. In addition to his father, Charles Adkins, John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Marcia Brown Adkins, children, Jeremiah Adkins, Malinda Adkins, granddaughter, Lorelai Edwards, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and family members who morn his passing. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Rev. Robert Baker officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Memorial contributions are suggested to Natalie's Sisters, PO Box 2074, Lexington, KY, 40588. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 8, 2019