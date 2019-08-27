|
|
John Edward Ballard, of Winchester, Kentucky and formerly of Chatham and Mantoloking, New Jersey, loving husband of Joyce Ann Baber Ballard, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 after a fierce battle with cancer and dementia. John was born and reared in Paris, Kentucky, son of Bland Ballard and Melvina Davis Ballard. He deeply cherished the natural beauty of his native land and the heritage of his ancestors, who pioneered through the Cumberland Gap to settle in Fort Boonesborough in 1775. He was blessed with a multitude of lifelong friends with similar roots in the Blue Grass, and they often joked about their multi-generational friendships while playing golf at the Winchester Country Club. Shortly after his father passed away when he was 6, John became a Boy Scout, and he always credited this organization with filling the void of his father's premature death. Over the years, he worked diligently to earn the 21 merit badges required to achieve the highest rank: Eagle Scout. John's actions throughout his life were unequivocally shaped by the words of Scout Law: a scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. Anyone who has interacted with John would readily agree that he was all of this and more. His marriage to Joyce, his wife of 68 years, exemplified teamwork, deep respect, and unconditional love. In their lives together, they moved across the country and travelled around the world. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, John earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Kentucky in just two and a half years. After graduating, he accepted a position at AT&T, where he worked in New York City and Washington D.C. for 37 years until his retirement in 1990. In this role, he was integral in the development and implementation of 'Long Lines,' which facilitated the transition from local telephone service to long distance communication. He also participated in the early development of 'picture phones.' John and Joyce were lifelong, faithful members of the Methodist church. They were married in 1951 at First United Methodist Church in Winchester, where he later served as both Chairman of the Board of Ushers and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for a number of years. John cherished nothing more than his family. In addition to Joyce, John is survived by two daughters who adored him-Joyce Kimberly Ballard of Edina, Minnesota and Mary Ballard Ward (Michael) of Winnetka, Illinois; his grandchildren Kimberly Anne McNulty (Patrick) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amy Elizabeth Sacks (Aaron) of Falling Waters, West Virginia, Elisabeth Ballard Ward of New Haven, Connecticut, and Edwin Michael Ward III of San Francisco, California; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Asher Sacks; and his brother-in-law Paul I. Baber (Pat) of Madisonville, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Bland Ballard, his sister Nancy Ballard Sandridge, and his sister-in-law Helen Baber Ladson. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 26 at noon at First United Methodist Church in Winchester, Kentucky, with visitation beginning at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church. The family wishes to thank all of the nurses and caregivers at Rose Mary Brooks Place and Clark County Regional Hospital who were always so kind and compassionate to him. In lieu of ?owers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Blue Grass Council of Boy Scouts of America, 2134 Nicholasville Road, Suite 3, Lexington, KY 40503, or the First United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main Street, Winchester, KY 40391. Scobee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019