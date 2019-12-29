|
|
|
John Edward Hockensmith, age 65, of Lancaster, KY passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at UK Medical Center after a short battle with cancer. John was born on August 28, 1954 in Frankfort, KY. He is preceded in death by parents, Clarence Allen and Mollie Deane Crowe Hockensmith, and his brother, David. He is survived by one son, John Allan (Carrie) Hockensmith, four grandchildren, Kayla, Hailey, Landan, and Justice, and an expected great granddaughter. He is also survived by 3 siblings, sisters, Bonnie and Sandy, and his brother Wayne. John was a veteran of the Vietnam Era and retired from the Bluegrass Army Depot. He remained active during retirement, keeping things neat and tidy, completing special projects around both his and his son's home, or just spending time with family and friends. He and his grandson Justice were best friends, spending many afternoons outside finding bugs, planting flowers, and sharing adventures. John had a big heart, quick wit, and a genuine laugh. He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Clays Mill Road Church of God. 3570 Clays Mill Rd. Lexington, KY. Casual attire is preferred. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 29, 2019