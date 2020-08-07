66 of Richmond, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Charlottesville, VA on November 13, 1953 the son of Frank Edward and Irene Brosowski Willis. He had been an over operator for Kokoku Rubber Company and was a member of Rhodes United Methodist Church of Afton, VA. He is survived by his wife, Edna Jones Willis; a son, Tim Willis and wife Kim of Richmond; two grandchildren, Kierston Emerson and husband Lukas, and Chelsie Willis; and three great grandchildren, Honor, Bravey, and Riot. Also surviving are one brother, Paul Willis and wife Cathy; and two sisters, Teresa Crisafulli and husband Chris, and Margaret Willis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Willis. A memorial service for Mr. Willis will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Willis’ online obituary.