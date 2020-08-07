1/
John Edward Willis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
66 of Richmond, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Charlottesville, VA on November 13, 1953 the son of Frank Edward and Irene Brosowski Willis. He had been an over operator for Kokoku Rubber Company and was a member of Rhodes United Methodist Church of Afton, VA. He is survived by his wife, Edna Jones Willis; a son, Tim Willis and wife Kim of Richmond; two grandchildren, Kierston Emerson and husband Lukas, and Chelsie Willis; and three great grandchildren, Honor, Bravey, and Riot. Also surviving are one brother, Paul Willis and wife Cathy; and two sisters, Teresa Crisafulli and husband Chris, and Margaret Willis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Willis. A memorial service for Mr. Willis will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Willis’ online obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dowell & Martin Funeral Home
365 W Main St
Mount Vernon, KY 40456
(606) 256-2991
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved