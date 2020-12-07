1/1
John Eldon Neihof
1934 - 2020
John Eldon Neihof
October 5, 1934 - December 3, 2020
Jackson, Kentucky - Dr. John Eldon Neihof, Sr., 86, of Jackson passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale, Florida.
Eldon was born October 5, 1934 in Melbourne, Kentucky to the late Ernest and Blanche Neihof. He graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, the Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute and Asbury College.
Eldon invested his life in Christian ministry through service as a high school teacher and dorm parent at Mt. Carmel from 1959 to 1981 while being the campus pastor for thirteen years of those years. He served as the Academic Dean of the Kentucky Mountain Bible College from 1981 to 1987 before serving as president of the Kentucky Mountain Holiness Association from 1987 to his retirement in 2003. He received an honorary doctorate of divinity degree in 1993.
Eldon served on various boards including the Asbury College Alumni Board and the World Gospel Mission Board. He was a member of the Wolverine United Methodist Church.
Eldon was preceded in death by his wife Agnes Creed Neihof; daughter, Marcia Kay Warren; and son, John Eldon Neihof, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Brantley and husband Bryan of Dundee; son, James Raymond Neihof and wife Dorenda of Winter Haven; sister, Audrey Cummins of Fairfield, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place at the Kentucky Mountain Bible College and interment will take place at Lawson Cemetery in Vancleve, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Mt. Carmel High School, Jackson, Kentucky.
Breathitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
Jackson, KY 41339
(606) 666-2484
