EVERTON John, 90, widower of Estelle Cruse Everton, passed away Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 at his home. Born in Paris, KY Nov. 14, 1929 to the late Joseph and Carrie Wilson Everton, he was a veteran of the Korean War; president of the former KY Accounts Service and a charter member of Hill 'N Dale Christian Church. John is survived by his grandchildren, DeAnna Stojan, Paul and Daniel Boyd, and Wesley Belknap; niece, Muriel Everton; six great grandchildren; and good friend, George Clapp. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his children, Karen Boyd and Rick Everton. Services will be 2:30pm Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. with burial following in the Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30 2:30pm Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020