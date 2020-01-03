Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Everton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Everton


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Everton Obituary
EVERTON John, 90, widower of Estelle Cruse Everton, passed away Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 at his home. Born in Paris, KY Nov. 14, 1929 to the late Joseph and Carrie Wilson Everton, he was a veteran of the Korean War; president of the former KY Accounts Service and a charter member of Hill 'N Dale Christian Church. John is survived by his grandchildren, DeAnna Stojan, Paul and Daniel Boyd, and Wesley Belknap; niece, Muriel Everton; six great grandchildren; and good friend, George Clapp. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his children, Karen Boyd and Rick Everton. Services will be 2:30pm Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. with burial following in the Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30 2:30pm Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -