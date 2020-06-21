John F. Dineen, 73, died on June 19th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. John was born in Cork, Ireland in 1947, to William and Margaret Dineen. His early years were spent on the family farms and helping in his family’s butcher shop. John was an excellent student; he attended University College Cork (UCC) for medical school and completed an internship in Ireland. He then moved to the United States in 1972. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Georgetown University and Pulmonary Medicine fellowship at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. In what would be a defining moment for him, John met Mary Lou Chaney while working at Georgetown. They were married in 1974 at St. Rita’s Church in Alexandria, VA. John was a dedicated husband and their love for one another would serve as an example to their children in the future. Following their marriage, John and Mary moved to Morehead, KY where John practiced for six years and acquired many lasting friends and colleagues. He went on to join the pulmonary group at the Lexington Clinic where he cared for patients for over 35 years. He established an excellent professional reputation and his patients came from all over the state. John will forever be remembered as a brilliant diagnostician and a kind and caring physician to all who knew and worked with him. ?John is survived by Mary, his wife of 46 years and his children, Sean Dineen, M.D. (Misty) of Tampa, Angela Ford (Joseph) of Louisville, John Dineen, Jr. and Brian Dineen (Joy). He was proceeded in death by his sister Pauline and leaves behind a sister, Brenda Power and brother Pat Dineen in Cork, Ireland as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather to his 8 wonderful grandchildren - Will, Paul, Patrick, Gabriel, Vivienne, Owen, Chaney and Coleman. John was a committed member of Christ the King and the Catholic community in Lexington. When he was not with patients or family he loved to watch Manchester United matches, play golf, garden and spend time with his breakfast group. John loved to travel, he especially loved being able to return home to Ireland to his visit with his friends and family. All who spent time with him will remember his (sometimes sharp!) humor and his generous spirit. Our family is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and warmth John received in the form of cards, texts, calls and visits. It would be impossible to individually thank of all of the colleagues and friends who offered comfort to John as he battled his disease, including his physicians and care team at the Markey Cancer Center and Lexington Clinic. John and his family would especially like to thank Karen Mulholland, Dr. Jim and Suzanne Bauer and Mike Marnhout for their extraordinary efforts to make John more comfortable during his final months. Our family is eternally grateful for all of the prayers offered for John. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Dr. Dineen’s arrangements. To share a remembrance of Dr. Dineen or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, we will be having private services with family. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Markey Cancer Center at Lexington Clinic or the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.