|
|
SEIBERT Rev. John F. "Jack" 86, husband of Carole Waller Seibert, of Lexington, passed away September 4, 2019. He was born May 5, 1933 in Elmhurst, IL to the late Luther and Christine Seibert. Jack was a graduate of Wittenberg University in 1955 and the Lutheran Theological Seminary in 1961. After living all over the U.S. and overseas, Jack settled in San Diego, CA for 23 years before relocating to Lexington, KY in 2003. Jack was a 30 year veteran of the US Navy where he was a chaplain and proudly earned a bronze star and purple heart for his service in Vietnam. He is survived by two children Joy Moore and Phil (Laura) Holoubek; four grandchildren, Peyton and Gavin Moore and Allie and Katie Holoubek; two siblings, Judith Cartwright and Penny (Larry) Kohorst. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Luther Seibert. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY with Rev. Mark Sloss officiating. A private burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until the service time on Saturday at the church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 5, 2019