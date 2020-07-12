John Fister

FISTER John Lawrence, husband of the late Anna Josephine (Jo) Keller Fister, passed away July 7, 2020 at Tanbark Care Center, Lexington, KY. Born January 22, 1928 in Lexington, KY. He was the son of the late Charles John and Mary Frances "Mae" Rebel Fister. He was a member of Christ the King Church, Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club. He is survived by three sons, Larry (Nancy) Fister, Chris (Vicki) Fister and Mark (Marla) Fister; three daughters, Sherry Fister Smith, Jo-Ellen (Mike) Calhoun and Cindy (Jeff Hulker) Fister; thirteen grandchildren, Adam Smith (Tamara), Autumn (Shawn) Nelson, Austin (Diana) Smith, Trey Fister, Stephanie Fister, Jayme Calhoun, Jordan Calhoun, Nick Fister, Sam Fister, Anna Fister, Chrissy Fister, Lauren (Jeremiah) Barnes and Claire Honican (RJ Bramblett); twelve great grandchildren, Natalie Nelson, Avery Nelson, Kaylin Nelson, Josephine Nelson, Josh Young, Ava Fister, Jackson Tansey, Olivia Fister, Lillian Fister, Hayden Packwood, Dean Smith and Felicity Smith. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Joseph, Ralph Stanley, Joseph (twins) Fister; six sisters, Thelma Rosemary McElhone, Charlotte Julia Fister, Margaret Mary Fister, Mary Frances Haney, Rita Elizabeth Palmgreen and Mary Louise Lang. A private funeral mass was held Friday, July 10th at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lexington, Kentucky. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators or the charity of your choice
. Please share your thoughts and memories of Lawrence Fister by visiting our Memorial at www.milwardfuneral.com
.