FORT John Dyer, 58, died March 9th of pancreatic cancer, surrounded by family and friends. Born and raised in Lexington, KY, John attended Henry Clay HS and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. from UK, followed by post-graduate studies in creative writing at the University of MO. With a dry sense of humor and a love of words, John had a great and curious mind that explored life's many paths: poetry and literature; journalism; history; and spirituality. He was driven to documenting the mysteries of the human condition through his own experience. John was extremely kind and especially known for his compassion. He was a role model; ever resilient and always grateful. Family include sister Elizabeth Fort Jones, nephew Andy Jones and niece Malorie Jones (Lexington, KY); sister Catherine Fort, brother-in-law Paul Jadot and nephew Bryan Jadot (Chapel Hill, NC); and sister Patsy Fort Oneal, nephews Riley and Keegan Oneal and niece Shelby Oneal (San Diego, CA). There will be a celebration of his life open to all to be held at the Hunt Morgan House (201 N. Mill St.) on Wednesday, March 13 at 6:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary