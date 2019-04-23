Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for John George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John George

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John George Obituary
GEORGE John, 85, husband of 61 years to Nancy Jean George, died Apr. 21, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born June 19, 1933 in Huntington, WV, he was the son of the late John Thomas and Zora McKnight Hunt George. Mr. George had been employed in printing and advertising sales, and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Survivors other than his wife include a daughter, Diann George (Darryl) Terry, Winchester, KY; a son, John Wade (Mellisa) George, Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Terry, Hannah Terry (Barry) Williams, both of Winchester, KY, and Dylan George, Lexington, KY; three great grandsons, Morton Terry, and William Terry, and Nolan Williams. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40502. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, WV. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. and Thursday 9 a.m. until the service time at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Civil War Roundtable Lexington, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now