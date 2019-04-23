|
|
GEORGE John, 85, husband of 61 years to Nancy Jean George, died Apr. 21, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born June 19, 1933 in Huntington, WV, he was the son of the late John Thomas and Zora McKnight Hunt George. Mr. George had been employed in printing and advertising sales, and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Survivors other than his wife include a daughter, Diann George (Darryl) Terry, Winchester, KY; a son, John Wade (Mellisa) George, Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Terry, Hannah Terry (Barry) Williams, both of Winchester, KY, and Dylan George, Lexington, KY; three great grandsons, Morton Terry, and William Terry, and Nolan Williams. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40502. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, WV. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. and Thursday 9 a.m. until the service time at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Civil War Roundtable Lexington, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019