John "Johnny" Hammons, age 68, husband of Dianna Watkins Hammons, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born in Barbourville, Kentucky on January 8, 1952 to the late Evie E. Hammons Jr. and Beulah Frost Hammons. Johnny retired as a Team Member from Toyota Logistics. He enjoyed model trains, was a car enthusiast, served in the Army Reserves, and was a former CBer, whose handle was "Sledge Hammer". In addition to his wife, Dianna, Johnny is survived by his sons: John C. Hammons II (Tamara) of Union, Kentucky and Joe Hammons (Jenna) of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, grandchildren: Kelsey Hammons, Ava Hammons, Cali Hammons and Eslie Hammons. He is also survived by his brother, Terry Hammons of Mt. Vernon, Illinois and a sister, Mildred Higgins of Louisville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary "Rod" Hammons and Jack Hammons. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5pm to 8 pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a visitation also on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Knox Funeral Home in Barbourville, Kentucky starting at 12pm until time of service at 2pm. Burial will follow the service at Farley Cemetery in Himyar, Kentucky. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
. Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.