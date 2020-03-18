|
GREELY John Joseph IV, a fourth generation Kentucky thoroughbred horseman, gentleman, beloved son, and friend to all, passed away on March 15. He was 54. John was born and lived his entire life in the Bluegrass that he loved so much. He traveled the world in support of his passion, thoroughbred racing. Always generous, John gave his time freely to organizations that supported and promoted racing, breeding, and equine aftercare. He was a member of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association/Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders (KTA/KTOB). He served on its board of directors and was both secretary and vice president during his tenure. He was the former chair of the KTA's Political Action Committee and was very involved in legislative affairs pertaining to the racing industry. John also was involved with the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, serving as a trustee from 2008-2017. During this time he acted as secretary and later as chairman of the Owners' Committee.Former KTA/KTOB executive director David Switzer recalls that John was the driving force behind creating the Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. When asked why John directed his energy to such causes, John replied, "I want to help children and the elderly, and those in between who can't fend for themselves." Additionally, he raised funds for the construction of The Homeplace at Midway, in Midway, Kentucky. That was John. John had racing and ownership interests of his own, first in working at Wintergreen Farm, his father's noted breeding and boarding operation, and later with his brother Beau when they co-founded the Wintergreen Stallion Station. He received his racing experience working for noted trainers Mack Miller, Criquette Head, Alex Scott, and Tom Proctor. John Joseph Greely, IV was born in Lexington, Kentucky on January 24, 1966. He graduated in 1984 from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN and in 1989 from the University of Kentucky. He is survived by his parents Ann Evans Greely and John Joseph Greely, III, of Lexington, his brother Christopher Beau Greely of Redondo Beach, CA, sisters Shannon Greely Totty (Seward) (Lexington) and Laura Greely Whitworth (Jason) (Atlanta, GA), nieces Jacqueline and Margaux Greely, Caroline Totty, Lily Whitworth, and nephews Beau Greely, Jack Totty, Alex Totty, and Will Whitworth as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. John also leaves behind his two beloved black labs, Raylin and Lyford. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Dorothy and Richard Crutcher and Eunice and John J. Greely, Jr, all of Lexington. Dennis Bohannon, Kevin Durham, Justin Fister, Jamie Hill, Philip Houchens, Kevin Long, Scott Mattmiller, and Jay Peterson will serve as pallbearers. Stephen Gaghan, Brad Kerrick, Marc McLean, Pope McLean, Sean Muldone, Gwen Potter, Earl Robbins, Fielding Rogers, Wilson Sisk, Justin Thompson, Kent Thompson, Hunter Thornhill, James Codell IV and the entire Irish community of Lexington are honorary pallbearers. The funeral mass will be held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, March 18 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 425 W. Short Street. Arrangements are being handled by Milward Funeral Directors in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Make-A-Wish, 701 East Main Street, Lexington, KY, an organization that was especially dear to John. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020