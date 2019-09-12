Home

John Kurt Brueckner Obituary
BRUECKNER John Kurt, it is with heavy hearts and tears in our eyes that the family of John Kurt Brueckner announces this beloved man's peaceful passing early on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Westport Place Health Campus in Louisville, Kentucky (please seehttps://milwardfuneral.com/obituariesfor a written tribute to his amazing life). John is survived by his wife Rheba, his daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Kurt and grandson Lincoln. Visitation will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Milward's Funeral Home on Southland Drive in Lexington, KY, followed by funeral service at the same location on Saturday, September 14 at 11am. Memorial donations may be made to C Diff Foundation at https://cdifffoundation.org/donate/ or 7813 Mitchell Blvd, Suite 106C, New Port Richey, FL 34655.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 12, 2019
