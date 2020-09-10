Dr. John L. Bond, age 71, husband of Shirley Carter Bond, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. John was born on December 9, 1948 in Portland, Indiana to the late Walter and Margaret Hendrickson Bond. John was a member of Harmony Christian Church. He was a pastor of several churches from 1970 to 1987 in Indiana and California. In 1987 he transitioned from pastoring to counseling in California, Indiana, and then Kentucky. He retired in 2017. John was an avid golfer and fisherman. Along with his wife, he is survived by daughters Genny Wallace of Henryville, Indiana and Amber Bond of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Grace Bond, Manny Bond, Adam Bond, Noah Arragaw, Lauren Bond, Simon Bond, Beniam Bond, and Mercy Bond; and sister Beverly Fry of Indiana. John was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Ryan Matthew Bond. Visitation for family and friends will be at Harmony Christian Church from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 and services at 11am on Saturday at the church. Minister Dean Scott and Minister Kent Wagner will be officiating and burial following the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved. one.