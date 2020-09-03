1/
John Lee Cottam
passed away on September 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Stella; his children Emily and spouse Jacob; Tamara and spouse Matthew; Daniel and spouse Grace and their daughter, John's one grandchild, Stella; sister Michelle in North Carolina and brother Paul in Nevada. Growing up in a Navy family he lived in many parts of the world. In adult life he still pursued his love of travelling. He also enjoyed woodworking and participation in the American Legion. A celebration of his life will occur at the Georgetown American Legion Post 24, 220 Connector Road, at 10AM on Saturday, September 5. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the American Legion or Team Kentucky.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 3, 2020.
