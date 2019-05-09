ULMER John Lipscomb, MD of Brookfield, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2019. He was the son of the late Dr. S. Sidney Ulmer and Margaret Lipscomb Ulmer. He is survived by his wife Laura, and beloved children John Lipscomb Ulmer, Jr. and Emily Ann Ulmer, as well as siblings Margaret Moye (Frank), William Ulmer (Jeanette), Susan Blake (David), and Mary Jones (Lewis), and many nieces and nephews. John was born in East Lansing, Michigan but spent his younger years in Lexington, Kentucky. He graduated from Lafayette High School, The University of Kentucky, and with highest distinction from The University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. He completed training in Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology at Bowman Gray School of Medicine Wake Forest University. Dr. Ulmer was Professor of Radiology and Chief of Neuroradiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He had numerous publications and awards, trained many health care providers, and thrived on collaboration with colleagues to help patients with neurologic diseases. His greatest love of all was being a father to Jack and Emily, and he was a devoted husband, son, and brother. He was involved with club swimming and water polo, the 31st Bombardment Squadron Association /Fifth Bomb Group, and enjoyed woodworking and playing with his dog Sadie. Visitation will be Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00am, followed by a memorial service at noon, Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 West North Avenue, Brookfield, Wisconsin. A graveside service will be planned in the future at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the S. Sidney and Margaret L. Ulmer Endowed Scholarship Fund, Sturgill Building, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY 40506-0015. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary