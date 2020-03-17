Home

John Anthony Lopez, 32, husband of Heather Florian Lopez, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Jessamine. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on September 2, 1987 to the late Wendall Sams and the late Pamela K. Flores. John was a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, John Wesley Lopez. Services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Herford officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of service. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2020
