STOECKINGER John Malcolm, MD, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Cancer. John Malcolm was born in Lexington, KY on May 1, 1933 the son of the late Dr. J. A. Stoeckinger and Margaret Thornton Stoeckinger. He specialized in General and Vascular Surgery during his professional career and was a founding partner of the Lexington Surgeons. His calling to the medical profession began during his 4 years of service in the Navy as a Physician's Assistant while stationed in Japan. He continued his pursuit at the University of Kentucky where he received a B.S. in Pre-Medicine, attained his M.D. from the University of Louisville School of Medicine (Phi Beta Kappa), and completed a post-graduate residency at the Mayo Clinic. He served as Chief of Staff at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, KY., Chairman for the Fayette County Board of Health, and started the Margaret T. Stoeckinger Foundation to support faith community nursing programs. He loved spending time on the farm, cultivating trees, bee keeping, making wine and brandy, and he was an avid fisherman. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 12 years and served as a respite volunteer at St. Williams Catholic Church in Naples, FL. He had a life-long curiosity and could often be found reading for knowledge to share enthusiastically with others. He is predeceased by Joan Hickerson Stoeckinger (November 1, 1935 July 13, 2000), his wife of 38 years. John Malcom shared 16 years of marriage with Peggy ("Gigi", "Mom-Mom") Allen Stoeckinger and was the devoted father to John Joseph (Sarah), Peter Edwin (Kelly), Andrew James Stoeckinger, and Christopher (Katie) Allen. He is the beloved Grandfather, "Gramps", "Doc", "Grampa", "Dr. John" to Megan, Jackson, Joseph, Sarah, Elizabeth, Claire, Bennett, Reed, and Charlotte Stoeckinger; and Connor and Tyler Allen. John Malcolm is survived by his sisters Jane Abraham of Cincinnati, OH and Peggy Tieman of Dayton, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph, William (Bill), Thomas (Tom) and sister JoAnne Stoeckinger. Gifts to honor John Malcolm should be made to your local Hospice or directly to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 381 Codell Drive, Lexington, KY 40509. Services will be held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church/ Newman Center on June 8th at 12:00, conducted by Fr. Steve Roberts. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Lexington, following the funeral mass. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2019