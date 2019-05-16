MCDONALD John Manderson "Honest John" III, 88, former Chairman of the Board and CEO of A. Y. McDonald Industries, Dubuque, IA and President of Brock-McVey Co., Lexington, widower of Barbara Burnham McDonald, his wife of 36 years, died at his residence Monday after a long illness. Born in Dubuque, he was the son of the late John Manderson and Eleanor Wood McDonald, Jr. He was a graduate of Phillips Academy and Yale University before joining the U. S. Air Force in 1952, becoming a 1st Lt. while serving as a Jet Fighter Pilot for five years. In 1957 He joined the A. Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. in Dubuque where he spent his career. In 1964 he moved to Lexington to also serve as President of Brock-McVey Co. John served on numerous boards in both Dubuque and Lexington. Here he served as Campaign Chair. and Pres. of United Way of the Bluegrass, JA President, Chamber of Commerce Pres. and Chair., First Security National Bank and Trust, Blue Grass Community Foundation, Committee of 200, Thomas Moore College, Pres. and Chair. American Supply Assn., Salvation Army, Triangle Pizza, Pres. Laval Laundry, Pres. Blue Grass Assn. for Mental Retardation, and Lafayette Club. John was a member of Lexington Rotary Club, Keeneland Club, Idle Hour Country Club, Lexington Club, Saturday Club and had been an avid hunter, golfer and fisherman. He is survived by his son, John Manderson (Julie) McDonald, IV; two daughters, Mary McDonald Gray (David) and Martha McDonald Coyle (and friend Donnie Anderson); seven grandchildren, Christopher Scott McDonald, Hollie Wood Coyle, Anna Catherine McDonald, Grace Elizabeth McDonald and John Manderson "Quint" McDonald, V, all of Lexington and Barbara Ellen McDonald and Amanda McDonald Scales-Conklin (Dalton), both of Lawrenceburg, his former daughter-in-law, Amy McDonald Ruble and a special and devoted friend, Becky Planck, Lexington. He was preceded in death by two children, Scott Andrew McDonald and Heather Young McDonald and his sister, Margaret McDonald Humphrey. Visitation 4-8 pm Fri. May 17 at Milward-Man 'O War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Burial will be in Dubuque, IA. Memorials to Blue Grass Community Foundation, 499 E. High St., Ste. 112, Lex. 40507, Lex. Rotary Endowment Fund, 401 W. Main, Suite 305, Lex. 40507 or YMCA, 239 E. High St. Lex., 40507. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary