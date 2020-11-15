John Michael Osborne
August 28, 1952 - November 9, 2020
Danville, Kentucky - John Michael Osborne, of Danville, Kentucky died on November 9, 2020 in Wilmore, Kentucky of COVID-19. He was born on August 28, 1952 in Barbourville, Kentucky to John G. Osborne and Mary Osborne, nee Johnson.
He was a retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 in the Kentucky Army National Guard, and served 40 years, including service in the Iraq War. He also was retired from Kentucky Utilities, where he worked for 35 years. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lexington, KY.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Osborne, his son, Joseph Osborne, his daughter-in-law, Phoenix O'Faery, and his step-grandson, Aiden John Ice.
He will be buried at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will not be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation.