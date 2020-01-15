Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
John Miller Mack Obituary
John Miller Mack, 53, husband of Kristie Martin Mack, of Brumfield Lane in Nicholasville, Kentucky died Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home. He was born in Springfield, Illinois on June 30, 1966 to the late John Mack and Beverly Miller Mack. John was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Private services will be held on the family farm. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve John and his family. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
