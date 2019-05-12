Home

MARSTON John Mitchell, 88, husband of Daisy B. Marston, passed away peacefully at home Thurs., May 9, 2019. Born in Owenton, KY he was the son of the late William and Mary Marston. John graduated from Owen County High School, was a member of Northview Baptist Church, and was an active Mason. He retired from IBM and then worked for 20 years for Budget Rental Car. John was a veteran of the Korean War and later a volunteer at the VA. He was an active member of the Men's Sunday School Class at church. Survivors other than his wife include two sons, Greg Marston, and Jeff (Dana) Marston; one daughter, Amy Marston (Keith) Thompson; four grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Thompson, Andy (Staci) Thompson, Carrie Marston, and Shelby Marston; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Marston. A graveside service will be held 12:30pm Mon. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Mon. from 9:30-11:30am at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2019
