JONES Dr. John Oliver, 86, of Russell, Kentucky, died peacefully, August 29th, at his home following a sudden illness. Dr. John was born August 5, 1933 in Paintsville, Kentucky a son of the late Terry and Katheryn Borders Jones. He was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church and a US Air Force veteran. Dr. John was a 1952 graduate of Paintsville High School, a 1956 graduate of Centre College where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and a 1960 graduate of the University of Louisville Medical School. Over his career of nearly 60 years in the medical field, not only did Dr. John help heal those in need, but he also touched more hearts and made more friends through his compassion and conversation. He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife; Patricia McNamara Jones, 2 brothers; Dr. Henry Jones and Douglas Jones, and a sister; Mary Rebecca Lewis. Surviving include 2 daughters; Jeri Jones Craft of Russell, Kentucky and Janet Jones Tipton, and husband Brian, of Ashland, Kentucky. 2 sons; Christopher Allen Jones, and wife Andrea, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and Gary Quesinberry of Palm Harbor, Florida. 6 grandchildren; Allyson Eyermann and husband Jason, Kyle Tipton, Caitlin Jones, Leighton Craft, Alex Jones, and Madeline Tipton. 2 great grandchildren; Leo Eyermann and Aubree Fetters. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 5th, at 12:30 PM at Calvary Episcopal Church by Rev. T.J. Azar. Burial, with full military honors by Post 93 American Legion Kenova, West Virginia and the United States Air Force, will be Thursday at 2:00 PM at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation will be Wednesday evening after 6:00 PM at PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. Contributions may be made, in Dr. John's memory, to Calvary Episcopal Church, 1337 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 31, 2019