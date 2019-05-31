Services Dowell & Martin Funeral Home 365 W Main St Mount Vernon , KY 40456 (606) 256-2991 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Dowell & Martin Funeral Home 365 W Main St Mount Vernon , KY 40456 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Dowell & Martin Funeral Home 365 W Main St Mount Vernon , KY 40456 View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Parsons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. John Parsons

1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dr. John Hess Parsons, 68 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Berea, KY on June 26, 1950 the son of Stewart “Sap” and Lucille Dowell Parsons. John grew up in Wildie, KY and was a would-be writer and a dreamer. He was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School, and later served as president of MVHS Alumni Association. He later graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry for 33 years in Mt. Vernon and finished his career in McKee. He served on the Board for the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, as well at the Rockcastle County Board of Health, and was a member of the Rockcastle Ambulance Board. He was a lifelong member of Wildie Christian Church and a US Army veteran. His greatest accomplishment, however, was being a good Daddy and a good Papa! While still in high school, John met and married Jeannine McFerron; together they have three daughters: Angela (Jason) Woods, Lindsey (Jim) Gullett, and Amy Parsons (Brandon Cowan); and three grandchildren, Sydney Woods, Spencer Woods, and Henry Gullett. John is also survived by three brothers, Tommy ( ) Parsons, Lynn (Carla) Parsons, and Mark (Trisha) Parsons; and a sister, Linda (Jim) Osborne. His extended family includes nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends made over his lifetime. Funeral services for Dr. Parsons will be conducted Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bros. Gary Pettyjohn and Andy Woods. Burial with military honors will follow in Cresthaven Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 4:00 to 9:00 PM Friday. Donations are suggested to Wildie Christian Church. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Dr. Parsons’ online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries