|
|
John Paul Patterson, age 67, passed away on March 22, 2019, at his residence in Lexington, KY. John was born August 21, 1951, to the late C. Paul Patterson and Mary E. Corder Patterson in Clarksburg, WV. He was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where he earned his bachelor's degree. He was the owner of Patterson Lighting for 25 years. John was a world traveler and was particularly fond of the Caribbean. He was deeply religious, a humanitarian of animals and also loved to read. He was preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by his wife Elizabeth Seifer Patterson and son Seth C. (Yoshiko) Patterson. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019