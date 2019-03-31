Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Patterson Obituary
John Paul Patterson, age 67, passed away on March 22, 2019, at his residence in Lexington, KY. John was born August 21, 1951, to the late C. Paul Patterson and Mary E. Corder Patterson in Clarksburg, WV. He was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where he earned his bachelor's degree. He was the owner of Patterson Lighting for 25 years. John was a world traveler and was particularly fond of the Caribbean. He was deeply religious, a humanitarian of animals and also loved to read. He was preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by his wife Elizabeth Seifer Patterson and son Seth C. (Yoshiko) Patterson. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.