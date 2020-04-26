|
PAYTON John L., 64, passed quietly on April 21st at Baptist Hospital. He made his home in Russell Springs, KY. John's career as an electrical engineer spanned decades. He made significant contributions to the development of high speed data transmission technology and protocols through patents, standards and implementations. He is survived and will be sorely missed by his wife Laura, sons Brent and Preston, daughter Haylee, sisters Mimi, Leslie, Lisa and Paula, Aunt Pam, his cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren, Due to COVID 19 travel and shelter in place requirements a memorial service to celebrate John's incredible life will be held in the future at a time when all family members are able to travel and attend. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020