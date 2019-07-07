Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Leindecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Philip Leindecker III


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEINDECKER John Philip, III, 49, passed away after a short illness July 3, 2019 at his residence in Lexington. He was born April 2, 1970 to John Philip Leindecker II and Nancy Jo Kelsey Leindecker. Mr. Leindecker was an avid sports fan, especially of the University of Michigan football. He enjoyed traveling and loved his family and friends. Survivors other than his parents include three sisters, Diane Leindecker, Lexington, KY, Debbi Leindecker (Rick) Seelye, Peachtree City, GA and Susan Leindecker Carr, Lexington, KY; and eight nieces and nephews, Tyler Carr, Marshall, Zachary and Kelsey Seelye, Alyx Carr (Peyton) Damron, Zoe Leindecker, Paige Fisher, and Griffin Damron. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm Fri., July 19 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Dennis Burrows. Visitation will be 4 pm Fri. until the service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504, Pretty Lake Camp for Underprivileged Children, 9123 West Q Ave., Mattawan, MI 49071 or the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane: Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now