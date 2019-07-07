|
LEINDECKER John Philip, III, 49, passed away after a short illness July 3, 2019 at his residence in Lexington. He was born April 2, 1970 to John Philip Leindecker II and Nancy Jo Kelsey Leindecker. Mr. Leindecker was an avid sports fan, especially of the University of Michigan football. He enjoyed traveling and loved his family and friends. Survivors other than his parents include three sisters, Diane Leindecker, Lexington, KY, Debbi Leindecker (Rick) Seelye, Peachtree City, GA and Susan Leindecker Carr, Lexington, KY; and eight nieces and nephews, Tyler Carr, Marshall, Zachary and Kelsey Seelye, Alyx Carr (Peyton) Damron, Zoe Leindecker, Paige Fisher, and Griffin Damron. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm Fri., July 19 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Dennis Burrows. Visitation will be 4 pm Fri. until the service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504, Pretty Lake Camp for Underprivileged Children, 9123 West Q Ave., Mattawan, MI 49071 or the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane: Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019